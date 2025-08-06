LTG Infra has signed two contracts for the Kaunas (Palemonas) to Sveicarija section. Credit: RB Rail AS.

LTG Infra, the infrastructure division of LTG Group, has finalised three contracts valued at €235m ($271.9m) for the Rail Baltica project in Lithuania.

These contracts encompass the installation of 10km of rail between Sveicarija and Zeimiai, as well as the construction of an 18.9km embankment from Kaunas to Sveicarija.

The rail installation will be executed by a joint venture (JV) comprising Leonhard Weiss International from Germany and Leonhard Weiss OU from Estonia.

LTG Infra has entered into two contracts for the Kaunas (Palemonas) to Sveicarija section, which has been divided into two parts due to its complexity.

The first contract, valued at €97.8m, involves 8.5km of embankment and engineering structures, which will be undertaken by AB HISK. It is anticipated to be finished by the first quarter of 2028.

Earlier this year, HISK also signed a separate contract for a 12.1km embankment section between Šėta and Ramygala.

The second contract, worth €123.5m, has been awarded to UAB Fegda and UAB Tilsta for a 10.4km section, which is also expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.

A contract for track laying, valued at €13.9m, has also been signed, according to Rail Baltica.

The majority of this work, covering an 8.8km stretch, is slated for completion by the end of 2025.

LTG Infra has procured essential materials, including crushed stone, sleepers, and rails, to ensure the timely execution of the project.

The remaining tasks are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027, as per the contractor’s timeline.

Lithuanian Transport and Communications Minister Eugenijus Sabutis said: “Every meter of European standard-gauge track we lay is a step forward into Lithuania’s future.

“We welcome the accelerating progress of the Rail Baltica project towards Panevezys and continue our close cooperation with partners.”

Overall, the contracts signed for the main railway line in Lithuania now cover a total of 77km.

By the end of this year, further contracts will be established, and preparatory and construction activities will begin on an additional 114km section.

The financing for these construction works is provided by the European Union and the state budget.

In May this year, Estonia signed two construction contracts totalling €726m ($810.5m) for the Rail Baltica project.

These contracts, awarded to international consortia, will support the development of two key sections of the Estonian mainline.

