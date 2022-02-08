Singapore’s LTA awards $270m Pasir Ris East station civil contract

Illustration of the Pasir Ris East station, which will be located along the roads of Pasir Ris Drive 1. Credit: Government of Singapore/Land Transport Authority.

Singapore Engineering & Construction – Sinohydro Corporation (Singapore Branch) Joint Venture (JV) has received a $269.8m (S$363m) civil contract from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This contract includes the design and construction of the Pasir Ris East station, under the first phase of Singapore’s eighth Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line, Cross Island Line (CRL).

The JV plans to start construction on the Pasir Ris East station in the second quarter of 2022 with passenger service scheduled to start in 2030.

The new station will be located along the roads of Pasir Ris Drive 1.

LTA said that safety measures will be undertaken during earth retaining and stabilising structure and excavation works to reduce construction impact to residents and motorists.

The 29km-long Cross Island Line Phase 1 (CRL1) will comprise 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright.

These stations will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio.

LTA expects CRL Phase 1 to benefit more than 100,000 households.

The CRL is intended to link major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. Almost half of the CRL stations are planned to be interchanges while the others will be rail lines.

Civil engineering and construction firm Singapore Engineering & Construction was earlier contracted for work on the Tai Seng Facility Building and the Keppel Viaduct widening.

Hydropower engineering firm Sinohydro is currently constructing the Napier and Marina South stations for the Thomson-East Coast Line, a medium-capacity MRT line in Singapore.

In December 2021, LTA awarded a $571.51m (S$780m) contract to Shanghai Tunnel Engineering (Singapore) Pte Ltd – LT Sambo (Singapore Branch) Joint Venture (JV) to build tunnels between Aviation Park station and Changi East Depot as part of CRL1.