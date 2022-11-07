LTA and GCRE to develop train testing centres in Singapore and UK

The ITTC will be used for testing and commissioning of trains and railway systems for both new and existing rail lines. Credit: Thomas from Pixabay.

Singapore-based Land Transport Authority (LTA) has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Global Centre of Rail Excellence (GCRE) to develop train testing centres in Singapore and the UK.

The agreement will support information sharing by both parties to implement better practices in areas such as design and engineering, asset management, and operational aspects of train testing centres.

To participate in project work and technical visits to railway facilities and sites in the UK, the duo will also arrange for secondment and other talent exchange opportunities if possible.

The integrated train testing centre (ITTC), which is currently under construction in Singapore, is claimed to be the first of its kind in South-East Asia.

It will be used for the testing and commissioning of trains and railway systems for both new and existing rail lines.

Being developed in a site of around 50ha, the ITTC will feature advanced equipment to test trains and other core railway systems.

To assess new railway infrastructure, develop proofs-of-concept, and conduct research and development into railway technologies, the ITTC will serve as a testing ground for the local rail industry.

Featuring a rolling stock facility, the ITTC can also be used to handle mid-life train refurbishment projects.

Slated to be concluded next year for testing Circle Line 6 trains, ITTC’s first phase includes the building of the high-speed track for dynamic speed testing of up to 100km/h.

The facility is anticipated to fully begin operations in 2025.

LTA infrastructure and development deputy CEO Chua Chong Kheng said: “The ITTC is central to our efforts to renew, upgrade and expand our rail network. This partnership with GCRE will help develop and grow mutual capabilities in operating such testing facilities.”