The consortium’s plans are being evaluated alongside a separate monorail design. Credit: STCP

One of the consortiums hoping to construct a new metro rail line between Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and Westside has added Siemens Mobility and Stadler as its rolling stock and infrastructure design and build partners.

The Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP) group was formed by engineering and investment firms Meridiam, Bechtel, and American Triple I and has proposed a driverless rapid-rail subway design to solve Los Angeles’ ambition to create a rail alternative the I-405/Sepulveda road corridor.

Meridiam Americas CEO Nicolas Rubio said: “For a project with such profound impact, we wanted to make sure that we are assembling an infrastructure ‘Dream Team’ when it comes to operating swift and safe rail service that allows commuters to avoid the 405.

“We are committed to a project that will make life better for Angelenos and visitors by easing congestion, reducing pollution, boosting commerce and improving connections between affordable homes and good jobs.”

STCP’s designs are currently being evaluated by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) alongside another proposal from LA SkyRail Express for the construction of a monorail alternative.

Following the completion of environmental reviews and Metro’s selection of its preferred plans, construction on the project is expected to begin in 2027 ahead of the opening of a new rail service between 2033 and 2035.

STCP will be hoping that the addition of two industry giants in Siemens, its rail car partner, and Stadler, its metro systems and signalling partner, will boost the appeal of its plans to the metro authorities.

Marc Buncher, CEO of Siemens Mobility North America, said: “Siemens Mobility’s experience with Stadler, RATP Dev and members of STCP in delivering automated metro lines will enhance this modern transit technology currently being developed for Angelenos by the STCP team.”

The project is just one of many looking to improve rail connections within and outside of the city, alongside two major high-speed rail lines, the $12bn Brightline West project connecting Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada, and the California High-Speed Rail line to San Francisco.