London’s Elizabeth Line to offer new direct links from November

TfL is set to start new train services into central London from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians från Pixabay.

The Elizabeth Line is set to connect trains to central London from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield from 6th November this year.

According to Transport for London (TfL), the trains will directly operate from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood, as well as from Shenfield to Paddington.

TfL will also open a new Bond Street Elizabeth line station during the same month.

The step-free station will serve as a new link to one of the busiest shopping directs in the UK and reduce congestion at Oxford Circus station.

From 6 November, the lines from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield will be linked with the central tunnels of the Elizabeth line, thereby helping passengers travel east to Abbey Wood without changing at Paddington.

Passengers travelling from Shenfield can move to the west to Paddington without changing at Liverpool Street.

By changing trains on the same platform at any of the central London stations, journeys to onward destinations, including Heathrow Airport or towards Reading, can be carried out.

People from Heathrow Airport can travel straight through central London to areas such as Farringdon and Canary between 36 and 45 minutes on the weekend, as well as between 40 and 51 minutes during the week.

Besides, the frequency of services in the central section between Paddington and Whitechapel will be increased from 12 trains per hour to up to 22 trains per hour in peak times, as well as 16 trains per hour during off-peak.

The final timetable, which will help manage 24 trains per hour during the peak between Paddington and Whitechapel, is expected to be placed by May 2023.

London transport commissioner Andy Byford said: “I am excited to see the Elizabeth line unlock quicker and better journey options, greater accessibility, and further connectivity to jobs and leisure for even more people.”