Elizabeth line signage. Credit: John Gomez / Shutterstock.com.

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a free set of three minute audio guides about the 10 stations on the central section of the Elizabeth line.

The guides cover each station’s art, architecture, and other information when accessed via a QR code on a poster within each station.

“The transformational Elizabeth line continues to go from strength to strength, with

hundreds of thousands of people enjoying the speedy and reliable trains each day,” said Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance.

“With these new free audio guides, Londoners and visitors can discover brand new insights about the 10 stations that make up the central section of the railway, narrated by remarkable Londoners with a long-standing link to the local area.

“I encourage everyone to give the new audio guides a go and learn all about these

incredible stations, from their history, to their art and design.”

The guides are narrated by Londoners with long-standing links to the area. MOBO Awardwinning rapper Guvna B voices the Custom House station guide, while the Paddington station guide is voiced by Karen Jankel, author and the daughter of Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond.

“Since I was born two months before my father’s first book was published, Paddington has always been a very important part of my life, not just the bear but also the station which has great significance for our family.,” said Jankel.

“So I considered it a great honour to be asked to narrate the audio guide for the Paddington Elizabeth Line station.”

British actor Scott Maslen narrates the Woolwich station guide. The Whitechapel guide, which is narrated by Neil Dalton, customer service supervisor at the station, is also available in Bengali.

Over 100 million passenger journeys have been made since the launch of the line in May 2022, roughly half of which use the central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

The central section stations have a combined capacity of over 290,000 customers every day.

On Sunday 21 May, TfL will announce the final version of the Elizabeth line timetable.