The new trains will enter service on the Vilnius–Klaipėda, Vilnius–Varėna–Marcinkonys, and Kaunas–Šiauliai routes from 2026 onward. Credit: © 2025 Stadler, Inc.

Lithuanian passenger transport company LTG Link and Swiss manufacturer Stadler have unveiled a FLIRT electric train at Vilnius railway station.

The train is the first in a series of new trains manufactured under a contract signed in June 2023 between LTG Link, part of the LTG Group, and Stadler.

The agreement involves 15 trains, of which nine are electric and six are battery-powered.

LTG Link plans to start retiring its oldest diesel trains currently running on the Vilnius–Turmantas route and replace them with newer rail vehicles.

The electric train arrived at the Vilnius Intermodal Terminal several weeks ago. After arrival, its coaches were placed on bogies and assembled into a full train set.

Static testing is expected to begin by late October. Passenger test runs are planned for the following year.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The train will undergo full testing across Lithuania’s rail network to receive all required certifications.

LTG Link plans to put these new trains into service on the Vilnius–Klaipėda, Vilnius–Varėna–Marcinkonys, and Kaunas–Šiauliai routes from 2026 onward.

Lithuania Transport and Communications Minister Juras Taminskas said: “I am delighted that soon passengers across the country – from cities to regions – will be travelling on modern Swiss electric trains. Ultimately, our focus is on creating a rail system that responds to every passenger’s needs and ensures comfort, inclusivity, and quality for all.”

The Stadler trains will increase LTG Link’s fleet size. According to the company, these vehicles will help lower operational costs, lower reliance on fossil fuels, and support Lithuania’s national transport sustainability targets.

Stadler manufactured the new electric train at its plant in Siedlce, Poland. It has been built to run on electrified lines in Lithuania.

By 2026, Lithuania aims to electrify 731km of track, or nearly 28% of its total rail network. The electric trains running on some routes, such as Vilnius to Klaipėda, will operate at speeds up to 160km/h on these lines, according to Stadler.

Further, battery-powered units will be used for routes including Kaunas–Šiauliai and Vilnius–Marcinkonys via Varėna. On these services, trains will run partly using overhead wires and partly on battery power.

Stadler said each new electric train contains approximately 200 seats and has been designed for step-free boarding.

The trains can accommodate passengers using wheelchairs or those needing transfer seats with tables next to them. Spaces for accompanying persons are also available.

Organisations representing people with mobility impairments were involved during the design process of the passenger compartment, noted the company.

The interior layout provides low-floor access throughout, with no interior steps for passengers moving between coaches. Carpeting is used inside the train to dampen noise levels.

In addition, the new train will be able to hold up to 30 bicycles. In colder seasons, most of the areas designated for bikes will be used as additional passenger seating. However, at least four bicycle spaces will be kept available throughout the year.

The trains also include features aimed at passengers who work during their journeys. Each seat includes a power outlet, personal reading light, and a table that can accommodate a laptop. Seats have backrests that can be adjusted, said Stadler.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up