LTG Group, the Lithuanian national railway operator, and its partner Ribbon Communications have announced the completion of a “critical” network upgrade.
The work included both trackside hardware and network management and security software solutions, including Ribbon’s Future Railway Mobile Communication System.
“This sophisticated data network enables LTG to seamlessly handle the demands of modern rail transport and enhance its customers’ safety and experience,” said Christian Erbe, Ribbon’s Head of EMEA Sales.
“We’re proud of this accomplishment and of our partnership with Telia Lithuania and LTG Group.”
LTG’s CEO explained the multi-year contract covered a multitude of vital parts to ensure the critical communications infrastructure across Lithuania remained up to date.
“Architectural design, replacement of network nodes, network management systems, and security systems, to cabling and migration of existing services to the upgraded network. It also includes 7 years of service and support for the newly installed equipment,” Egidijus Lazauskas explained.
“The upgraded network ensures smooth and safe train traffic and efficient office operations – from now on, we will share data within the Group via a network that will provide greater security, data transfer speeds, and smoother roll-out of new services. This is one of the largest network modernization projects of such size and complexity in the last decade, not only in LTG but also in the Lithuanian public sector,” Lazauskas added.
Ribbon, which is based in Plano, Texas, worked with local partner Telia Lithuania to complete the work.
Rail Baltica public access
The announcement came almost simultaneously with another update on the multinational Rail Baltica project and its progress in Lithuania.
LTG and its partners have opened an official information point at Kaunas train station, where the public can access the latest updates on the new connection to their Baltic neighbours.
Deputy Minister Loreta Maskaliovienė said the new centre at what will become the Rail Baltica hub in the country will give a “special opportunity” to those passing through.
“Rail Baltica is the largest railway project in the history of our country, and Kaunas is the epicenter of this entire project. It is in Kaunas that the main transport arteries of Lithuania and strategically important cargo routes from Northern, Western and Central Europe already connect. The Rail Baltica information centre, which opens its doors today, gives everyone who comes a special opportunity to get to know this project of exceptional significance and scale. I hope that its visitors will learn a lot of interesting facts here and find answers to their questions,” Maskaliovienė said.