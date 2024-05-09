Lithuania’s state rail company LTG Group and Ukrainian Railways will develop a joint international intermodal route between Klaipėda and Kyiv to establish a more efficient transport corridor between Lithuania and Ukraine.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would see intermodal cargo transportation test runs begin later this year along the route which would connect the Lithuanian port city to Ukraine’s capital via Polish territory.
Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG Group, said the agreement would not only increase the competitiveness of both countries in the region but also showed LTG’s support of Ukraine as it developed alternative logistics solutions.
He said: “We see Ukraine and Ukrainian Railways as our strategic partners in ensuring smooth cargo movement both between our countries and in expanding export and import opportunities through the Port of Klaipėda between Ukraine and Scandinavia.”
In addition to the first tests of the route, the MoU outlines developmental steps for the project including an analysis of market potential, preparation of technological and operational solutions, and the development of a specific action plan for its successful implementation.
Collaboration on the intermodal route continues the strengthening relationship between Lithuania and Ukraine, which have previously worked together on projects such as the implementation of LTG’s FREE Rail programme aiming to create a rail model in the region harmonised with the EU’s broad gauge system.
Speaking to Railway Technology earlier this year, Lithuania’s Transport Minister Marius Skuodis said that his country’s relationship with Ukraine changed after the beginning of Russia’s invasion of the country.
Skuodis also highlighted the need for Ukraine to develop new transport connections after its use of key ports along the Black Sea were blocked off by Russia.