India’s Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has selected Linxon for the complete power supply package, which includes the third rail line extension for the Urban Mass Rapid Transit System in Kochi.

Kochi Metro has been operating since June 2017 and the first phase is said to be one of the fastest metro projects to be completed in India. The number of passengers on the metro is more than 1.6 million.

The Linxon turnkey project covers the design, engineering, project management, delivery, assembly, testing and commissioning of the full power range for the current Kochi Metro Urban Mass Transit System expansion.

The project includes a traction substation and an auxiliary substation, as well as a third 750V DC rail system.

Linxon CEO Frédéric Tréfois said: “This project truly defines our vision of ‘from grid to vehicle’ in the transportation segment. The power from the grid is fed through the traction substation via a third rail, to the vehicle.



“This solution is covered in one single package and it offers a unique proposition to rail infrastructure developers across the globe as it reduces the interfaces with various stakeholders.”

Linxon APAC region hub MD Dinesh Chadha said: “The success to win this project is a great achievement from our team, as it helps us to strengthen our existing portfolio in the rail segment business in India at the right time.

“The rail business in India has tremendous potential in the coming years and Linxon has been a pioneer in this segment.”

In 2017, the second stretch of the Kochi Metro began operations, providing rail services from Palarivattom to Maharaja’s College ground.

In the same year, Alstom announced the inauguration of the first phase of Kochi Metro by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala.