LA&L acquires controlling stake in Ontario Midland Railroad

OMID operates more than 50 miles of track. Credit: Manfred Richter from Pixabay.

Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad Corporation (LA&L) has picked a 55% stake in Ontario Midland Railroad (OMID), operating in New York’s Wayne and Monroe counties, for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Sodus, New York, OMID is the operator of over 50 miles (80.4km) of track.

The nod of the surface transportation board for the deal was already completed.

This purchase will enable LA&L to extend its ownership or control to four short-line railroads.

LA&L chairperson Nancy Bailey said: “The addition of the OMID lines to the LA&L family of railroads makes so much sense from a logistical standpoint.

“It is local to our northwestern New York and Pennsylvania operations, and we have enjoyed a long-standing, productive relationship with previous owners Sandra and Paul Saracen.”

OMID interchanges with CSX Transportation at Newark and supports clients in the food service, lumber, as well as chemicals businesses.

Its customer list comprises Thatcher Group Chemicals, Motts, and K. M. Davies, among others.

LA&L marketing vice president Jeff Bauman said: “We are excited to add the 52-mile OMID line to our existing network of more than 400 track miles.

“During our due diligence visits, we found a great team of well-trained employees, sound infrastructure, and a solid business base of customers from which to continue the growth of this railroad.”

Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroads provides services to freight customers across western New York and Pennsylvania. It provides several interchanges with Class 1 railroads and logistics solutions.