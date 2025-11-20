Knorr-Bremse noted that iWagons equipped with FreightControl Sentinel represent the next step in the digitalisation of rail freight transport in the UK. Credit: VTG Rail UK.

Knorr-Bremse has entered into an agreement with VTG Rail UK to deliver the Knorr-Bremse FreightControl Sentinel systems for use in freight rail operations.

VTG Rail UK is a provider of freight car leasing services in Europe. The financial terms place the value of Knorr-Bremse’s order in the mid double-digit million-euro range.

The contract, which runs until the end of 2029, stipulates that Knorr-Bremse will provide a minimum of 2,000 wagon sets of FreightControl Sentinel technology.

According to the agreement, Knorr-Bremse will deliver and integrate the technology into VTG Rail UK’s vehicles, in addition to collaborating on the further development of future system generations and digital dashboards.

The FreightControl Sentinel system is already used in VTG’s iWagon platform, which operates as a pilot project and features mechatronic components, modern sensors, and data analysis tools.

This technology employs axle generators and wheel slide protection developed by Knorr-Bremse to monitor wheels and brake conditions in real time.

Its aim is to reduce wheel defects such as wheel flats, lower maintenance needs, and support operational safety.

Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems UK managing director Paul Goodhand said: “The contract with VTG is a milestone in our mission to take freight car fleets in the UK to a new level.

“In particular, we are setting new standards together with VTG in how technology, data, and connectivity improve safety and operational efficiency in rail freight transport.”

FreightControl Sentinel also functions independently as part of Knorr-Bremse’s Digital Freight Train technology programme. It includes developments such as the FreightLink digital automatic coupler and the FreightControl automation system.

These technologies support train functions including automatic coupling, remote uncoupling, and automatic brake testing.

Orders for iWagons equipped with FreightControl Sentinel have already been received by VTG Rail UK from various customers including Heidelberg Materials, Breedon Group, Tarmac, and Alvance British Aluminium, following the signing of the contract.

After its introduction in the UK, Knorr-Bremse plans to expand the availability of FreightControl Sentinel throughout European markets where digital rail solutions are sought.

Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems management board member Mario Beinert said: “With this pioneering project, Knorr-Bremse and VTG Rail UK are pursuing the goal of sustainably increasing the availability, efficiency, and competitiveness of rail freight transport.

“With FreightControl Sentinel, Knorr-Bremse is once again positioning itself as a pioneer for modular, scalable digital solutions with tangible customer value.”

In September 2025, Knorr-Bremse agreed to acquire Switzerland-headquartered railway electronics provider Duagon Group for about €500m ($586m).

Through this acquisition, Knorr-Bremse aims to expand its business in electronic and software solutions for rail vehicles.

