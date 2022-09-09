Knorr-Bremse to unveil connected rail solutions at InnoTrans event

The rail-connected solutions will be showcased at InnoTrans 2022. Credit: Knorr-Bremse AG.

Knorr-Bremse is set to unveil new connected solutions to boost the transportation capacity on existing rail infrastructure at InnoTrans 2022 in Germany.

This event will take place between 20 and 23 September in Berlin.

The company will unveil a digital freight train designed to help in efficient train dispatching and high vehicle availability.

A digital automatic coupler (DAC) or FreightLink is said to facilitate rapid and flexible freight transportation.

It also supports power and data connections throughout the train, in addition to enabling automatic mechanical/pneumatic coupling and decoupling of railcars.

In addition, the company will showcase an electric contact coupling system (e-coupler) and UIC compact freight car brake (CFCB) solutions.

Its AutoLink automatic center buffer coupler enables to link traction units to each other, while the ShortLink semi-permanent coupler links together railcars in a trainset.

Knorr-Bremse will also exhibit the CubeControl family of brake control systems, including both electronic and pneumatic elements in a single mechatronic unit. Among its other products include the FlexControl family of brake control systems.

The firm will also reveal the reproducible braking distance (RBD) development programme.

The company will also unveil an electrohydraulic flat floor design for light rail vehicles and hydro control smart electrohydraulic supply and control unit with an integrated electronic brake control system.

Knorr-Bremse executive board member Dr Jürgen Wilder said: “To meet customer needs, we’re developing solutions that optimise freight traffic, help operators manage rising passenger numbers, and make rail vehicles more available.

“All this depends on the digitisation, automation, and electrification of many different systems. An outstanding example of our progress is the Digital Automatic Coupler (DAC) for the rail freight market.”