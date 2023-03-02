The expansion will enable Knorr-Bremse’s UK business to service and maintain more train subsystems. Credit: Knorr-Bremse AG.

Germany-based Knorr-Bremse has purchased Westcode UK from Unipart Rail to bolster its train system service business in the UK.

Specifics of the deal consideration were not revealed, other than the fact that it was in the mid-single-digit million-euro range.

The acquisition is expected to help Knorr-Bremse expand its aftermarket business.

Furthermore, it will enable the firm’s UK business to service and maintain more train subsystems, as well as more third-party components from other manufacturers.

With this deal, the company can now offer maintenance services for more products such as air supply systems, brake control units in train braking systems, climate control and entrance systems.

The purchase is also said be a suitable fit with the firm’s RailServices approach of being “a one-stop shop for rail operators over the entire train life cycle.”

Knorr-Bremse rail vehicle systems management board member Mario Beinert said: “RailServices is – alongside the provision of new equipment for trains – another major component of our business strategy and a long-term revenue generator that’s showing steady growth.

“As a reliable partner, we’re constantly seeking to expand the range of services we offer our customers – in key areas such as maintenance and repair, for example – so we can cover the entire train life cycle. In this respect, our acquisition of Westcode offers us great opportunities to expand our business and strengthen our local presence.”

Last month, Knorr-Bremse received a contract from Hitachi Rail for the delivery of equipment for a new generation of metro trains in Italy.