The Malaysian Government hopes the HSR project will boost Kuala Lumpur’s economy. Credit: f11photo/ Shutterstock.

MyHSR, the government-backed company behind the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed rail link, has reported an “overwhelming response” to its Request for Information (RFI), launched in July.

According to the project managers, at least 700 representatives from local and international companies attended a Ministry of Finance information event on the proposed lines.

MyHSR said that included representatives from Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and the UK.

Interested parties now have access to RFI and planning documents and have until 15 November to submit proposals.

MyHSR chairman Haji Fauzi Bin Abdul Rahman said: “We are optimistic that the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail project is more than just a transport solution.

“Besides stimulating economic recovery following global headwinds and the Covid-19 pandemic, the project will provide a much-needed boost to our construction sector and its supporting ecosystem while creating high-value jobs and generating business opportunities for small to large-scale enterprises.”

MyHSR CEO Mohd Nur Ismal Bin Mohamed Kamal said: “Participating firms or consortia should include a clear vision and plan that will leverage on rail connectivity to boost economic growth while ensuring that the sustainability and low-carbon aspects of the system are incorporated.”