Kineco wins interior work order for Vande Bharat trains in India

Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. Credit: WikimediaImages from Pixabay.

Kineco, part of Indo-Nationwide, has secured an order worth $14.1m (Rs1.13bn) for interior works of Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains.

These trains are being produced at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, reported The Hindu.

Kineco also received an additional order for the delivery of 68 train fronts for the Vande Bharat trains, The Hindu said, citing Indo-Nationwide’s regulatory filing.

Kineco is a technology provider for railways and defence, as well as a provider of fibre- reinforced plastic pressure vessels for the chemical procession and water-filtration plants.

Its railway product portfolio consists of rail coach interiors, toilet modules and aerodynamic front ends besides driver cab interiors and hard seating systems.

The firm is also focused on building turnkey railway interior projects for new and renovated coaches.

Kineco has expertise in tooling, design, prototyping, and serial manufacturing of composite parts using glass, carbon, and aramid in combination with any polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and phenolic resin systems.

Last month, ICF announced that it will make metro rail coaches for Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro).

ICF will also engage in the production of 75 Vande Bharat Express trains, freight trains and a steam-themed electric train for the project.

It is claimed to be the first railway production facility to produce coaches for a state-owned metro corporation.