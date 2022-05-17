KEC International secures new orders in India’s railway sector

Free Buyer's Guide

Among the contracts are one for metro’s Overhead Electrification (OHE), Auxiliary substations, and SCADA system.

This order also covers related works for elevated as well as underground metro stations

Another order covers conventional Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works.

The firm also secured an order for 2 x 25kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) for semi high-speed rail. This order also includes related works for speed upgradation

Overall, the firm, which is an RPG Group Company, has received INR11.47bn worth of contracts across its various businesses, including cables, civil, transmission and distribution.

KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said: “We are pleased with the new order wins secured across our business verticals at the start of its financial year. With the cabling order in Middle East, we have reinforced our presence in the international cabling solutions segment. Our Railway business has enhanced its order book in both conventional and new segments.

“We are witnessing a gradual uptick in the Railways order intake. The diverse orders in the Civil business, further strengthen our portfolio diversification and reaffirm our confidence in the continued strong growth of this business going forward.”

At present, KEC International has a presence in over 110 countries and is carrying out infrastructure projects in more than 30 countries.

In 2019, the company won contracts for the Delhi-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) corridor and the Kochi metro rail project.

These were said to be its first contracts in India’s RRTS and metro sectors in India.

