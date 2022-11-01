KCS breaks ground on new international railroad bridge in US

The US and Mexican construction crews will work concurrently on each side of the international border to complete the bridge. Credit: Peter H from Pixabay.

US-based transportation holding company Kansas City Southern (KCS) has broken ground on both sides of the new international railroad bridge.

This new bridge will stretch from Laredo in Texas to Nuevo Laredo in Tamaulipas.

Expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the new bridge will be built alongside the existing bridge.

Using private KCS funds, the new international bridge will be constructed on a structure paid basis.

To help trains run in both directions at the same time, the bridge will be constructed on the right-of-way, roughly 35ft from the existing bridge.

To complete the 1,150ft long bridge, construction workers from the US and Mexico will work concurrently on each side of the international border.

The project will also include the overhaul of the existing US Department of Homeland Security/Customs and Border Protection building in Laredo besides rebuilding the KCS Operations Security Building in Nuevo Laredo.

The existing single-track bridge is said to be the only railroad bridge crossing of the Rio Grande River connecting Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

In July 2020, the US Presidential Permit was granted to build the new single-track span bridge.

Since that time, KCS has been in the project engineering and design phase as various construction permits were secured in the US and Mexico.

KCS president and CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer said: “Upon completion, the second span of the International Bridge will keep Laredo-Nuevo Laredo at the center of North American trade and make this vital USMCA trade corridor safer, more fluid and secure, and relieve traffic congestion in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

“This significant private investment in infrastructure, along with the proposed combination of Canadian Pacific and KCS, pending regulatory approval, will connect customers on both sides of the border to new markets, enhance competition in the US rail network and drive economic growth across North America.”