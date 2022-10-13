View all newsletters
October 13, 2022

JICA to support stations’ development for MAHSR project in India

The project aims to improve capacity of state governments and other authorities to develop areas surrounding MAHSR stations.

MAHSR project
JICA will support development of stations along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project. Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has entered a record of discussions with the Government of India on a technical cooperation project.

JICA will work on the Project For Station Area Development (SAD) along selected stations of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

The project intends to improve the capacity of state governments, municipal corporations, urban development authorities, and the National High Speed Rail Corporation in devising a plan to develop areas surrounding MAHSR stations.

It will also help reach SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Goal 11 (Sustainable cities and communities), noted JICA.

Financed by official development assistance (ODA) loan, the Project for Construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail focus on improving transport capacity.

It aims to achieve its commitments by building train tracks and developing a signal/communication system besides launching high-speed rail cars.

To help passengers use MAHSR more efficiently, the project will focus on the urban development of high-speed rail stations to improve access to the stations as well as other modes of transport and commercial areas.

The project will help create development plans for the four stations designated as model stations.

These stations include Thane, Virar, Surat, and Sabarmati.

Furthermore, it will work to optimise India’s future ability to devise such plans by preparing a Station Area Development handbook.

