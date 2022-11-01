Jaheziya forms rail technology partnership with Enekom

Jaheziya and Enekom have collaborated on the expansion of railway solutions and technology. Credit: JAHEZIYA.

UAE-based Jaheziya has reached an alliance with Turkish firm Enekom for the expansion of railway solutions in the region.

Jaheziya offers defense solutions and emergency response services, while Enekom is focused on rail technology, research, development, and engineering services.

Under the agreement, Jaheziya will exclusively distribute Enekom’s patented RailAcoustic sensors in the GCC region.

Jaheziya forms part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster at EDGE Group, which is an advanced training and technology group for defense and others.

According to Jaheziya, its existing portfolio is expected to serve the rail sector by providing fire rescue training and services, health and safety training, and specialised training services.

The company will also focus on the development of innovative products designed to serve the railway sector.

Both the entities announced the partnership during the ADIPEC event, which is being conducted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 31 October to 3 November.

Jaheziya CEO Talal Al Hashmi said: “We are keen to leverage this opportunity with Enekom to provide enhanced railway security to the UAE, contributing significant in-country value and furthering technological integration within the railway sector.

“In line with our ongoing efforts to secure EDGE as a leading provider of emergency services and to ensure optimal safety options, this collaboration between JAHEZIYA and Enekom will enable growth and offer the opportunity to reinforce rail technology and safety services in the GCC.”