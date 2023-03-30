The DART+ carriage mock-up was publicly revealed in Dublin. Credit: Alstom.

National railway operator Irish Rail and French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom showcased the 1:1 scale mock-up carriage for DART+ to the Irish public.

Based on Alstom’s X’trapolis commuter train platform, the new carriage was presented to the public in the presence of the company’s top-tier officials and of Irish Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan at an event.

The French company reached a ten-year framework agreement with Irish Rail to manufacture up to 750 new X’trapolis commuter rail cars for Ireland’s DART network.

Alstom has received firm orders for 37 five-car X’trapolis trains, including a 15-year support services contract.

Of these 37 trains, 31 are battery-electric multiple units (BEMUs) while six are electric multiple units.

The company claims that the new trains will have more capacity and offer decarbonisation benefits to the local community of Greater Dublin.

Alstom UK and Ireland managing director Nick Crossfield said: “We are delighted to be able to show Irish Rail and the Irish public their new DART+ train in the flesh.

“The trains demonstrate Irish Rail’s intention to move quickly to decarbonise the commuter network in Greater Dublin, Ireland’s most populous suburban area.

“As a global leader in innovation and provider of green mobility solutions, Alstom is there to help Ireland bring transformative change to its citizens through sustainable rail transport.”