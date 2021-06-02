Ireland announces $225.49m investment for Cork rail upgrade

The Irish Government has announced an investment of nearly $225.49m (€185m) for the upgrade of the metropolitan commuter rail line in Cork.

The funding will be utilised in improving the rail line on the north side of the city and near Kent Station.

This will make way for the construction of long-mooted stations at Tivoli and Blackpool, as well as Blarney, which was shut down in 1963.

The investment plan will include allocations for supporting the green transition, such as future electrification.

The Cork Area Commuter Rail network will undergo re-signalling and witness an increase in its capacity with the doubling of lines between Glounthaune and Midleton.



This investment will be made under the government’s $1.22bn (€1bn) Covid-19 recovery plan. A total of $638.69m (€524m) will be directed towards the transportation sector for its recovery and improvement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “This single largest project funded by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will help create a sustainable public transport infrastructure fit for the Cork of the future.

“This ambitious rail corridor will enable sustainable development as the city and county undergo both population and economic growth. The project also lays the foundations for large-scale development of sustainable new housing communities and acts as the model for other new transport systems across the country.”

Cork City North East Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said: “The concentration of this money on Cork shows a real commitment to deliver in the city and commuter area.

“This is big money that will enable commuter rail all the way from Mallow to Midleton and Cobh, laying the groundwork for new stops at Blarney, Blackpool and Tivoli.”

