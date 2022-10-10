New $2.1bn Metro K Line opens in Los Angeles, California

The Metro K Line brings seven stations of light rail to South Los Angeles. Credit: Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The $2.1bn Metro K Line, previously known as the Crenshaw/LAX Project, has officially opened in Los Angeles.

Bringing seven stations of light rail to South Los Angeles, the Metro K Line will be linked with the LAX People Mover and the Metro C Line (Green).

These seven stations include Crenshaw, Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Fairview Heights, Inglewood, and Westchester.

An eighth station is scheduled to launch at Aviation and Century next year while a ninth station will open near LAX in 2024.

The new line is claimed to be the Metro’s single largest transportation investment in the South Los Angeles area since the building of the Metro A Line (Blue) and C Line (Green) over 25 years ago.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “Today, we’re fulfilling a dream that started with Mayor Tom Bradley and was carried on for decades by countless community leaders and elected officials: world-class public transportation in South Los Angeles.

“Angelenos generations from now will recognise the opening of this line as a new chapter in Los Angeles’ transportation history – as a moment when we opened doors of opportunity to communities that had been ignored for too long, and put our commitment to making Los Angeles a more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable city on the fast track.”

Currently, Metro is constructing the Regional Connector Transit Project in Downtown Los Angeles, as well as the D Line (Purple) Extension Project in three separate segments between Downtown Los Angeles and West Los Angeles.

Designed to connect the centre of the Valley to West Los Angeles through rail, the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project is presently in the procurement process.