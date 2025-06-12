The Butterfly flexible rail seating offers a 3-in-1 functionality, transforming from upright recliners to a private lounge or a fully flat bed with a simple lever pull. Credit: Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions Limited.

Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions has announced its inaugural commercial rail seating installation on Tshiuetin Rail Transportation, North America’s first Indigenous-owned railway, as part of the railway’s modernisation efforts.

The installation marks the implementation of the company’s convertible motorcoach seat for use on long-distance passenger trains.

The Butterfly flexible rail seating offers a 3-in-1 functionality, transforming from upright recliners to a private lounge or a fully flat bed with a manual flip-over mechanism.

The seating system was initially designed for air travel and later adapted for motorcoaches.

This crossover, claimed to be the first of its kind, demonstrates that seating flexibility can transcend transportation modes and is now enhancing the passenger experience on regional trains.

The seating system’s modular design and space efficiency make it ideal for long-haul routes, such as Tshiuetin’s 12-hour journey across Quebec and Labrador.

It removes the need for fixed layouts for operators, enabling dynamic fleet planning based on route demand.

Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions CEO Lars Rinne said: “This debut shows how adaptable design can meet real community needs. It’s fast to install, simple to use, and adds measurable value for both passengers and operators. We’re honoured to be part of such a meaningful project.”

The introduction of Butterfly Rail seating is part of a comprehensive refurbishment programme by Canadian Railway Services for Tshiuetin Rail Transportation.

The railway connects Schefferville to Sept-Îles, Quebec and serves as a crucial link for communities in remote regions, transporting essentials and connecting Innu, Naskapi, and Cree populations.

Funded by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, the project aims to improve passenger comfort while being culturally sensitive and inclusive. The initiative includes collaborations with Rail GD and Morelli Design Transport.

Rail operators are reevaluating their strategies for long-distance service, and Butterfly’s adaptable methodology could play a pivotal role in defining the future of passenger experiences, according to the company.

