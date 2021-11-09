Indian Railways to launch new Vande Bharat trains next year

The trains’ coaches will be produced at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory, Kapurthala’s Rail Coach Factory, and Rae Bareilly’s Modern Coach Factory. Credit: Sumita Roy Dutta/commons.wikimedia.org.

Indian Railways is expected to commence operations on the third rake of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train by early next year.

Two semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains are currently operating in the country, with one from New Delhi to Varanasi and the another from New Delhi to Katra.

The trains’ coaches will be produced at Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory, Kapurthala’s Rail Coach Factory, and Rae Bareilly’s Modern Coach Factory.

Nearly 102 trains are anticipated to commence operations by 2024.

A senior official of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) informed Livemint that, at present, six body of Vande Bharat Express trains are ready and work on their propulsion system is in progress.



The official added that the third rake, which will include additional technical features, is scheduled to be launched by the end of March 2022.

After manufacturing, the Railway Board will receive the new rakes from the ICF and plan out their operational routes.

By August next year, Indian Railways aims to launch at least ten new Vande Bharat trains that will link 40 Indian cities.

Vande Bharat is the country’s first indigenously produced semi-high-speed train set.

It includes 16 self-propelled carriages and does not need an engine for hauling purpose.

These trains feature automatic doors, airline-style seating, and other similar ‘modern’ upgrades.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express includes 16 AC coaches, including two executive class coaches.

In August this year, Indian Railways launched a tender for the manufacture of 58 rakes of Vande Bharat Express trains, with plans to deliver 75 trains by August next year.