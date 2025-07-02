Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the RailOne app on the occasion of the 40th Foundation Day of CRIS. Credit: Ministry of Railways/PIB Delhi.

Indian Railways has unveiled the RailOne app, a new initiative aimed at enhancing the passenger interface with railways and improving passenger amenities.

Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the initiative on the occasion of the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

RailOne is a comprehensive mobile application designed to consolidate various passenger services into a single platform, available for download on both the Android Play Store and the iOS App Store.

The app offers an array of features, including a 3% discount on unreserved tickets on the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS), live train tracking, grievance redressal, and convenient access to e-catering, porter booking, and last-mile taxi services.

While reserved tickets will still be available through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), RailOne has received authorisation from IRCTC, aligning with other commercial apps that have partnered with the corporation.

The app introduces a single-sign-on system, allowing users to log in via mobile personal identification number (mPIN) or biometric authentication, and supports existing RailConnect and UTS credentials.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

One of the key advantages of RailOne is its space efficiency, eliminating the need for multiple apps by integrating all necessary functions within a single application.

Looking ahead, the Indian Railways is also working on a modern Passenger Reservation System (PRS) set to be completed by December 2025.

This system will be agile, multilingual, and scalable, capable of handling ten times the current load, with the ability to process 150,000 ticket bookings and four million enquiries per minute.

The new PRS will not only be technologically advanced, offering functionalities such as seat choice and fare calendar, but it will also cater to the needs of diverse groups, including students, and patients.

In a recent development, the Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD) and CRIS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop multilingual artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for Indian Railways, supporting passenger interactions in 22 Indian languages.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up