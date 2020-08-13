Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Indian Railways has issued draft specifications that private operators need to adhere to while providing train services in the country.

The move comes more than a month after the Indian Ministry of Railways issued request for qualifications (RFQ) for private entities, which will enable private companies to provide passenger rail services in the country.

The draft specifications include electronic sliding doors, passenger surveillance system, multilingual information boards and announcement systems.

Private operators are also required to ensure that the trains are capable of operating at a maximum speed of 160km/h and offer noise-free travel services.

The railway industry has planned to introduce private services on 109 routes.



This week, the ministry also held a pre-bid meeting with the firms that have expressed interest in running passenger trains.

According to a Hindustan Times report, private operators can purchase or lease trains to provide the services. They will also be able to determine passenger fares.

The private trains will feature 16 carriages while the maximum length should not exceed the longest train operating on the route.

The trains are also expected to feature an emergency alarm system that will enable passengers to talk to the loco pilot or guard during exigencies and braille signs to assist visually impaired passengers.

The private train operations in the country are expected to commence by 2023. The concession period of operations will be for 35 years.