Indian Railways conducts trial run on Jaynagar-Bardibas project section

The rail section is a part of the 68.72km long Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway project. Credit: S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

Indian Railways has completed a trial run on a new 35km-long newly-gauge converted section between Jaynagar in the state of Bihar and Kurtha in the neighbouring country of Nepal.

The section is a part of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway project between India and Nepal.

According to local news reports, the trial run was conducted with a high-speed train travelling at a speed of up to 110km/h.

The 68.72km long Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway project is funded entirely by the Indian Government.

The rail line will boost connectivity, facilitating trade and passenger movement between the two countries. The Jaynagar-Kurtha section may open next month after securing necessary clearances.



Eastern Central Railway (ECR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying: “Railways, however, intends to open the newly-built railway track for traffic after getting clearance from the commissioner of railway safety (CRS), some time in August.”

The section will have five stations at Jayanagar, Inarwa, Khajuri, Baidehi and Kurtha.

Konkan Rail Corporation Limited (KRCL) earlier delivered two sets of 1600 HP DEMU passenger rakes to conduct operations on the route.

These rakes, capable of carrying 1,000 passengers, were handed over to Nepal in September last year.

The Indian state of Manipur was recently connected to the Indian railway network after a passenger train entered the state for a trial run.

A Rajdhani Express train travelled from Silchar railway station in the neighbouring state of Assam to Vaingaichunpao railway station in the Tamenglong district of Manipur.

The government plans to commence passenger railway services in the states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland by March 2023.

