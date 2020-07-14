The Indian Ministry of Railways has announced its plans to transform Indian Railways into green railways by 2030.

It has implemented different measures to mitigate global warming and combat climate change.

The ministry has carried out electrification of the railways, boosted the energy efficiency of locomotives and trains and fixed installations.

It has also obtained green certification for installations and stations, fitted bio-toilets in coaches and switched to renewable sources of energy.

These measures are expected to support the shift towards net-zero carbon emission.



Since 2014, Indian Railways has completed electrification of more than 40,000 route-kilometres (RKM).

Between this year and next year, Indian Railways aims to complete electrification of 7,000RKM. The rail system is also working to use the potential 500MW energy using rooftop solar panels.

Until now, it has commissioned 100MW of solar plants on the rooftops of different buildings, which includes 900 stations.

Indian Railways is also working to procure power from land-based solar installations for running trains. Besides, it has commissioned wind-based power plants.

More than 244,000 bio-toilets are so far fitted in 69,000 Indian Railways coaches.

Last September, the Indian Ministry of Railways decided to adopt Head on Generation (HOG) technology on all Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) trains to reduce power costs.

