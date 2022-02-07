Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
February 7, 2022

India unveils revamp plan for railway stations

Using techno-economic feasibility studies, the government plans to develop identified stations in various phases.

Indian government plans to redevelop and overhaul railway stations across the country. Credit: Markus Winkler on Unsplash.

Indian Ministry of Railways has announced plans to redevelop and refurbish railway stations across the country.

As part of this initiative, the Ministry is consulting with various agencies to conduct techno-economic feasibility studies.

Indian Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw released this information.

The government said Gandhinagar Capital in the state of Gujarat under Western Railway as well as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh state under West Central Railway have already been commissioned.

Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in India’s southern city Bengaluru under South Western Railway is all set to get commissioned, the Minister added.

The Minister also noted that using these techno-economic feasibility studies, the government aims to develop identified stations in various stages, especially those located in important Indian cities or that are new to tourist destinations.

Under this plan, the government intends to focus on the entry and exit points in order to reduce passenger congestion, segregate arrival and departures of the passengers, and have concourse without overcrowding.

The facilities proposed in a developed station also include user friendly international signage, as well as create space for drop and pick-up and parking areas.

In a statement, Vaishnaw said: “Development of railway stations at this scale is first of its kind and complex in nature and requires detailed techno-economic feasibility studies and various statutory clearances from urban/local bodies etc.”

Earlier this month, Indian Railways secured $18.97bn as part of Union Budget 2022.

