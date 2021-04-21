India approves phases 2A and 2B of Bangalore Metro Rail Project

The project is expected to streamline urban transportation in Bengalore, India. Credit: Pashminu Mansukhani from Pixabay.

The Indian Government has approved the development of phases 2A and 2B of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project.

The estimated cost of the two phases is $1.96bn (Rs147.88bn).

With one new 18.236km elevated line, phase 2A will run between KR Puram and Central Silkboard along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) with 13 stations. It is to be built with the 73.92km-long Phase 2 project.

The 37km-long Phase 2B line will connect KR Puram to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) through Hebbal Junction with 17 stations.

The total length of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project Phase 2A and Phase 2B is 58.19km.

In December 2020, Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved $500m in funding to develop the two project phases.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) also signed an agreement last month to provide a $318m loan.

The work on the project will provide additional public transportation infrastructure to Bangalore and will streamline the city’s urban transportation system.

The government’s Press Information Bureau stated: “The project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an efficient and effective manner, which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management.”

