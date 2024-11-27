The Indian government has announced a 375km rail network expansion, aimed at enhancing economic growth and connectivity in North Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
With a total cost of approximately Rs79.27bn ($1.05bn), these projects are aimed to be completed within four years.
Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, detailed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs’ approval of three railway infrastructure projects.
The projects include the Jalgaon–Manmad fourth line (160 km), Bhusawal–Khandwa third and fourth lines (131km), and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj)–Manikpur third line (84km).
These are expected to improve connectivity between Mumbai and Prayagraj, facilitating the movement of passenger and freight services.
The minister emphasised the role of these projects in boosting the logistics capacity and acting as feeder sections to the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.
The projects are anticipated to promote tourism to religious sites and heritage locations such as the Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Ajanta and Ellora Caves.
The projects are also expected to significantly contribute to the country’s climate goals by reducing CO2 emissions by 2.7 million tonnes by taking trucks off the road.
The minister also boasted of the success of the Shetkari Samridhi Rail, a train service launched to support farmers in Nashik by providing flexible transportation for agricultural products.
Discussing technological advancements, the minister announced the implementation of Kavach technology. Kavach 4.0, approved in July this year, is designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency over 1600km of railway.
An initiative is underway to equip 10,000 locomotives with this technology, with training provided to technicians and engineers.
Last month, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Metro’s new Aqua Line. This 33.5km underground line, completed by Alstom with its signalling and communication systems, will serve over 1.6 million passengers daily, connecting the Bandra Kurla Complex with Aarey JVLR.