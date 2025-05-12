The freight operator is also Ireland’s passenger rail provider. Credit: Marco.Warm/Shutterstock.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) has signed a framework agreement with W.H Davis, a supplier based in the UK, for the procurement of freight wagons.

The initial order consists of 150 wagons under a contract valued at around €44m ($49.4m).

Iarnród Éireann is implementing a freight strategy designed to enhance sustainable transport options and expand rail freight capacity, aligning with national climate action objectives.

The new wagons will replace the existing fleet, which is approximately 50 years old, and provide capacity for expansion to accommodate future growth.

The freight wagons are expected to be delivered in the summer of 2026, followed by a testing and commissioning phase, with the wagons expected to enter service in 2027.

Furthermore, the framework agreement allows for the potential acquisition of up to 400 wagons over a ten-year period, contingent upon funding and necessary approvals.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The ten-year framework agreement outlines a plan for a substantial increase in freight operations, potentially leading to more than 100 new freight services per week if the full order of 400 wagons is realised.

W.H. Davis managing director Andy Houghton said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Iarnród Éireann on this project and support them to deliver their ambitious freight strategy. I very much look forward to seeing our latest wagon designs in traffic in Ireland.”

Manufacturing of the wagons will take place at W.H Davis’ facility in Nottinghamshire, England.

Each wagon will have an estimated design weight of between 17t and 20t, with a payload capacity of approximately 62t to 65t, representing a 33% increase compared to the current fleet.

The operational maximum speed of the new wagons is 110km/h, 30km/h more than the existing fleet.

Iarnród Éireann commercial business units director Glenn Carr said: “This new wagon fleet order will significantly enhance the quality, competitiveness and service we provide to our customers for decades to come.

“It will support more companies in diversifying their transport strategies by incorporating rail freight, contributing to Ireland’s climate objectives and a more sustainable logistics system.”

As traders aim to minimise their carbon footprint, rail freight presents a highly efficient and sustainable transport solution for reducing emissions by as much as 70%, according to the company.

The upcoming rail freight connection to Foynes Port, scheduled to open in spring 2026, will further enhance transport options for a variety of customers.

In 2022, Aarnród Éireann received government approval to procure 90 new battery-electric train carriages from Alstom, under a €179m ($201m) contract.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up