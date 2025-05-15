A digital render of the trains to be delivered to Taiwan. Credit: Hyundai Rotem

Hyundai Rotem has secured a contract valued at Won420bn ($300m) to provide automated trains for a subway project in Taichung, Taiwan.

The advanced automated trains will run on the Taichung Blue Line, which is part of an expansion of the metro system in Taiwan’s second-largest city, home to around 2.8 million residents.

The Blue Line is the second of four planned metro lines in Taichung, covering a distance of 24.78km and including 20 stations, according to Korean news agency Yonhap.

This development aims to enhance commuting options for local workers and students.

Each three-car trainset is designed to accommodate up to 530 passengers and will operate at a maximum speed of 80km/h.

The trains will feature lightweight aluminium bodies, enhancing durability while also reducing overall weight, which is expected to lead to improved energy efficiency.

Hyundai Rotem attributed its successful bid to its established presence in Taiwan, having previously completed projects such as supplying trains for Taiwan Railways, the Kaohsiung Red Line, and Taipei Metro.

In a statement, a Hyundai Rotem official said: “A series of successful projects and positive evaluations in Taiwan helped us secure this contract.

“We will do our utmost to deliver safe and reliable trains for the people of Taichung.”

In February this year Hyundai Rotem obtained a Won2.2tn ($1.53bn) contract to provide advanced double-decker electric trains to Morocco’s national railway operator, ONCF, marking the company’s entry into the Moroccan market.

In January, three additional Hyundai Rotem locomotives arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, bringing the total delivered to four.

Most of the delivered and ordered cars and locomotives will be utilised on the new standard gauge line connecting Dar es Salaam on the Indian Ocean coast to Morogoro in the mountainous interior.

