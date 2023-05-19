Hitachi will build 12 sets of new-generation high-speed N700S trains. Credit: tackune/ Shutterstock

The Hitachi Toshiba Supreme Cotorsion (HTSC), which consists of Hitachi LTD, Toshiba Corporation and Toshiba Infrastructure systems, has been awarded the order to build 12 sets of new-generation high-speed trains.

The contract is directed by Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) and is worth approximately 124 billion Japanese Yen.

With the delivery to start by FY2026, it involves the revolutionary N700S trains from Central Japan Railway Company.

According to Hitachi railway archives, “the N700S model is the latest fully remodelled train in 13 years since the N700 model”.

The 300m-long train will be put into operation at a maximum speed of 300km/h.

Additionally, the N700S model has implemented innovative technologies for reducing energy usage while enhancing safety and stability.

Many people in Taiwan use dependable high-speed trains that use Japanese Shinkansen technology, which has demonstrated unmatched safety and dependability.

The N700S has a main converter made of a highly heat-resistant, low-energy-consumption SiC power device, which is a first for high Shinkansen traction systems.

Hitachi has specified that in terms of environmental performance, “the optimization of the shape of the N700S train and the adoption of SiC power devices can reduce the power consumption by about 6%, compared with the N700A, contributing to energy savings.”

Both Hitachi and Toshiba have stated that they anticipate that the introduction of new rolling stock will lead to an increase in the number of individuals choosing ecologically friendly high-speed rail.

According to the Central Japan Railway Company, the N700S model provides high transportation capacity with 445 thousand passengers/day.