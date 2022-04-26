HS1 contract with OpenSpace Group for passenger counting technology

Enhancing customer experience through the use of accurate and timely data. Credit: Pixabay.

HS1 Ltd has announced a three year contract with OpenSpace Group for the use of technology which counts every passenger, in St Pancras International and other train stations.

As a result, staff will be able to view where all people are in HS1 stations in real-time. There are no privacy concerns as the system recordings will represent people travelling through stations with the use of a generic figure as opposed to people’s faces.

A key benefit of this development is that station staff can quickly counteract any safety issues that may arise, such as overcrowding on platforms. Acknowledging busy times at the station can help to inform or adapt station management responses.

In addition, the OpenSpace technology can simulate scenarios so that preparations can be made during busy station times, such as maintenance or busy events like the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Related

Accessibility concerns are also taken into consideration, as so that station staff can help any customers who may need assistance to manoeuvre in the station with ease.

This development aims to enhance customer experience through the use of accurate and timely data, embracing digitisation in the industry.

Nicolas LeGlatin, CEO of OpenSpace Group, said: “Whilst COVIDCovid-19 isn’t the only driver for this project, it has brought operators a deep sense and recognition of the importance of the movement of people which will accelerate the adoption and enhancement of solutions like OpenSpace.”

The contract to deploy the technology, named OpenSpace, was signed by OpenSpace Group and Network Rail High Speed.

HS1 stations include St Pancras International, Stratford International, EbbsFleet International and Ashford International.