View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
April 26, 2022

HS1 contract with OpenSpace Group for passenger counting technology

Implementing the OpenSpace system will allow for enhanced passenger flows at railway stations.

By Jasleen Mann

Enhancing customer experience through the use of accurate and timely data. Credit: Pixabay.

HS1 Ltd has announced a three year contract with OpenSpace Group for the use of technology which counts every passenger, in St Pancras International and other train stations.

As a result, staff will be able to view where all people are in HS1 stations in real-time. There are no privacy concerns as the system recordings will represent people travelling through stations with the use of a generic figure as opposed to people’s faces.

A key benefit of this development is that station staff can quickly counteract any safety issues that may arise, such as overcrowding on platforms. Acknowledging busy times at the station can help to inform or adapt station management responses.

In addition, the OpenSpace technology can simulate scenarios so that preparations can be made during busy station times, such as maintenance or busy events like the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Accessibility concerns are also taken into consideration, as so that station staff can help any customers who may need assistance to manoeuvre in the station with ease. 

This development aims to enhance customer experience through the use of accurate and timely data, embracing digitisation in the industry.

Nicolas LeGlatin, CEO of OpenSpace Group, said: “Whilst COVIDCovid-19 isn’t the only driver for this project, it has brought operators a deep sense and recognition of the importance of the movement of people which will accelerate the adoption and enhancement of solutions like OpenSpace.”

The contract to deploy the technology, named OpenSpace, was signed by OpenSpace Group and Network Rail High Speed.

HS1 stations include St Pancras International, Stratford International, EbbsFleet International and Ashford International.  

Related Companies
Aura Graphics

Self-Adhesive Vinyl Film for Full or Part-Train Wraps

Visit Profile
Jewers Doors

Industrial Doors for Train and Tram Maintenance Depots

Visit Profile
Enerco

Rail Track Maintenance Devices

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU