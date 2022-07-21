Hitachi trials smart mobility suite to connect Genoa’s transport modes

Hitachi Rail's 360Pass app helps passengers access every mode of public transport in a city “hands-free.” Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Rolling stock manufacturer Hitachi Rail is conducting a trial of its Lumada Intelligent Mobility Management suite in a bid to connect public and private hire transport in Genoa, Italy.

Designed to provide efficient transport, the new smart mobility suite allows the linking of smart ticketing, traffic flow management, and e-charging via a common analytics platform.

The suite covers the 360Pass smart ticketing app, which links Bluetooth sensors that know when a passenger with the mobile app has boarded, as well as how far they have travelled and when they disembarked.

It enables travellers to pay the best possible fare at the end of each day even if users travel through multi-modal journeys.

Under the trial, which is claimed to be a world-first, Hitachi’s 360Pass smart ticketing app has eliminated the purchase of a traditional paper ticket, as well as ‘touch-in’ or the need to download various apps for different transport services.

The technology, which can be used in towns and cities across the world, allowed to connect 663 buses, 2,500 bus stops, the metro line used by 15 million annually, two funiculars, one historic hillside railway, ten public lifts, and two suburban bus routes that cover 50km in Genoa.

The 360Pass app delivers more personalised information related to public transport journeys, including the fastest and most convenient multi-modal route options and real-time journey updates.

It also enables to check busy bus services and select lower crowded services.

360Pass is being implemented in collaboration with Italian port city Genoa’s public transport operator AMT and the Municipality of Genoa utilising the local brand name GoGoGe.

The suite can combine solutions to assist operators to control traffic flow and service patterns in real-time besides providing smart ticketing.

Hitachi Rail smart ticketing group head Alessandro de Grazia said: “Hitachi’s Lumada Intelligent Mobility Management suite is a world first for smart mobility and can improve urban transport in cities around the world.”

