Hitachi Rail to install ERTMS signalling technology on Tågab trains

ERTMS technology will digitally control train operations. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Rolling stock manufacturer Hitachi Rail has received a contract from the Tågåkeriet I Bergslagen (Tågab) for the deployment of European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) digital signalling technology on its Scandinavian rail network.

Under the contract, Hitachi Rail will be responsible for designing and installing the ERTMS digital signalling technology on-board trains in Sweden and Norway.

To help trains operate on conventional lines, the company will design, construct, install, test, certify and commission the on-board signalling system based on ERTMS technology and STM-ATC2 – a system.

Designed to harmonise different train control systems, ERTMS will digitally control train operations.

Related

Tågab’s trains will operate on mixed traffic lines across Scandinavia, from Sweden to Norway, following the installation of interoperable systems.

The technology will also facilitate the automatic deployment of train safety functions, such as braking if a threat is detected.

By controlling speed, acceleration and braking, the system is expected to reduce energy footprint and improve resource efficiency.

Hitachi Rail Nordics region in charge Eric Morand said: “We are excited to be working to digitise and harmonise key services between Norway and Sweden and to use our innovative signalling solutions to create a more reliable and efficient service for passengers.

“I am honoured and grateful to Tågab for their trust in Hitachi Rail as a key partner to innovate and support the development of smart and sustainable rail mobility for the benefit of societies across Scandinavia.”

In March, Hitachi Rail announced the construction of a new factory for railcars in Maryland, US.