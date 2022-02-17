Hitachi Rail bags contract for on-board signalling system in Sweden

Infranord’s yellow maintenance train. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has received a contract to equip Infranord’s two yellow maintenance trains in Scandinavia with new digital signalling technologies.

These trainsare designed to enable safe and reliable maintenance of the rail network, irrespective of the weather conditions.

The digitisation of these vehicles will help the Swedish railway maintenance and construction company in better maintaining rail infrastructure in the region.

Under the contract, Hitachi Rail will be responsible for designing, building, installing, testing and commissioning of the on-board signalling system.

This system will be based on European Railway Transport System (ERTMS) technology and the Special Transmission Module – Automatic Train Control level 2 (STM-ATC2) system to circulate on conventional lines.

The ERTMS solutions are designed to operate on major railway networks and on-board all types of train fleets, while STM-ATC2 allows the ERTMS-equipped locomotives to circulate on conventional line.

Hitachi said that the combination of ERTMS and STM-ATC2 technologies will allow Infranord to undertake critical maintenance activity on both conventional and upgraded parts of the railway.

Hitachi Rail Nordics vice-president Eric Morand said: “We are delighted to be supporting Infranord in the transition towards digitisation of its yellow maintenance trains in Scandinavia, with our on-board signalling systems.

“These technologies are more commonly used on passenger and freight rolling stock, using the technology on maintenance trains represents an innovative step for both Infranord and Hitachi Rail.

“This new partnership is a real opportunity for Hitachi Rail to support Infranord with higher standards of quality, safety and reliability for their customers in the region.”

