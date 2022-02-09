Hitachi Rail to supply 14 new trains for Genoa metro in Italy

An AMT train at Brignole station in Italy. Credit: Bmazerolles/commons.wikimedia.org.

Hitachi Rail has been contracted to deliver 14 new generation trains to the Ligurian capital Municipality in Italy.

The €70m contract has been awarded by public transport company AMT Genoa, which is acting based on a mandate by the Genoa Municipality.

The four-car 39m-long trains will feature the onboard systems required for the correct operation on the Genoa Network.

With the capacity to accommodate 290 passengers, each of these trains will usually operate in eight-car formations.

Related

Hitachi Rail said that the new trains will support the expansion of Genoa’s metro network, with construction ongoing on lines east towards Martinez and west towards Canepari.

Genoa Municipality Integrated Mobility and Transports councillor Matteo Campora said: “The improvements to the metro network are a strategic pillar of the commitment of the Municipality and AMT for the decarbonisation of the transport network in Genoa.

“The aim is to encourage the shift from private transport, based on polluting cars, to a more sustainable mass transport more environmentally friendly as a necessary condition to reduce the environmental footprint of our travelling.”

Furthermore, the trains will integrate ATP and ATO systems, associated with speed control and assisted automatic drive, to enable operations on the Genoa network.

Hitachi Rail will manufacture the fleet in its factories in Italy, with the first train planned to be delivered in early 2024.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

AMT chairman Marco Beltrami said: “The improvement of the metropolitan network is fundamental for the public transport in Genoa.

“The new 14 trains will allow us to offer a service of constantly increasing quality, within a growing network.”

The new trains, featuring air conditions, will increase AMT’s fleet of metro trains to 25.