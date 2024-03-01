Hitachi’s trains will be used on Line 6 of the Naples Metro which is set to reopen later this year. Credit: Hitachi Rail

Hitachi Rail will supply 22 next-generation trains for the Naples Metro network in Italy after signing a €200m ($216.4m) contract with the Municipality of Naples.

The rolling stock contract will see the trains constructed locally at Hitachi’s factories in Pistoia and Naples ahead of their delivery for use on the newly extended Line 6 from 2026, when they will replace existing smaller trains that will begin services when the line reopens later this year.

In addition to providing more space for passengers, with a capacity of 290, the new trains will be equipped with Automatic Train Protection and an air conditioning system to improve comfort in all seasons.

Mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi said: “It is a fundamental step to enhance rail transport in the city with the latest generation trains that guarantee efficiency and safety to users.

“The Administration’s efforts to equip the city with an increasingly articulated and technologically advanced transport system continue.”

The contract will be carried out in phases by Hitachi, with phase one covering the delivery of the first six of the bidirectional trains in 2026 as part of a gradual transition to the new rolling stock.

Line 6 of the Naples Metro was closed in 2013 due to low ridership and a building collapse but has since received a 3.3km extension to double the number of stations on the route and connect it to the city centre via Municipio station.

While the new order will mark the introduction of Hitachi trains to the metro network, the manufacturer has a history of delivering metro trains in Italy, including a €368m order signed in 2022 to deliver 46 trains to the Milan Metro.