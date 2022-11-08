View all newsletters
November 8, 2022

Hitachi Rail wins €368m order for new metro trains in Italy

Hitachi Rail will manufacture 46 new metro trains for the Milan metro.

Hitachi Rail
The first metro trains are expected to enter service in the spring of 2024. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail has signed a €368m framework agreement with Azienda Trasporti Milanesi (ATM) for new metro trains in Italy.

Under the agreement, Hitachi Rail will engage in the manufacturing of 46 new metro trains for the Milan metro.

The first part of this agreement, valued at €168m, has been committed and involves the supply of 21 trains to be used on the M1 line.

The first metro trains are expected to start operations in early 2024, helping further enhance public transportation in the city.

These new trains will feature a fully accessible design, offering an uninterrupted view from the front to the end of the service.

They will also have a surveillance system to offer real-time video to the control room.

With a length of 106.5m, each of the new trains will have six aluminium cars and can attain a top speed of 90km/h.

Furthermore, the trains will feature integral air conditioning, with the external sides particularly designed to resist vandalism.

Hitachi Rail will manufacture the new trains at its plants in Naples and Reggio Calabria.

This September, Hitachi Rail revealed its new battery hybrid train, Blues Train, at the InnoTrans event in Germany.

Developed for Trenitalia, the new train is expected to lower carbon emissions and fuel consumption by 50%.

