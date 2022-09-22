Hitachi Rail reveals new battery hybrid train

Hitachi will deliver up to 135 battery hybrid trains to Trenitalia. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Italian rolling stock manufacturer Hitachi Rail has unveiled its new ‘Blues Train’ at the InnoTrans rail transport fair in Berlin, Germany.

The new battery hybrid train, which was developed for Trenitalia, will help cut down carbon emissions and fuel usage by 50% and can reach at and depart from stations completely under battery power.

Blues Train is claimed to be the first tri-mode fleet to begin passenger operations in Europe, later this year.

Hitachi has developed the new Blues train using its Masaccio platform.

Under the framework agreement, Hitachi will deliver up to 135 trains, valued at €1.2bn, to Trenitalia.

Designed to operate on electrified and non-electrified lines, the new train has a battery that can recharge while the train is in operation, both in diesel and electric mode.

With a maximum speed of 160km/h, the Blues train features European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) digital signalling that helps lower the railway’s energy and emissions footprint by controlling the speed, acceleration, and braking of trains.

Hitachi Rail Group CEO Andrew Barr said: “We’re thrilled to unveil this technology here in Berlin and to begin passenger service in Italy later this year.

“We know that decarbonising transport is a vital mission around Europe, so we’re delighted to provide our customer with effective solutions that lessen the impact on the planet.”

Hitachi Rail has manufactured the new four-carriage trains, which can accommodate up to 300 people, at its facilities in Pistoia and Naples.

Other features of the new train include platform-level door access, passenger information screens, passenger counting technology, and access for people with limited mobility.

In June this year, Hitachi Rail began static trial of Avanti West Coast’s new fleet of trains at its facility in Newton Aycliffe, UK.