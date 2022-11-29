Hitachi Rail to deploy digital technology on board SNCF and Eurostar trains

Hitachi Rail’s on-board digital signalling technology. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail has secured two contracts for the delivery of its on-board digital technology on trains operated by SNCF and Eurostar.

The scope of the contracts includes the installation of digital cab signalling technology on board trains run by the operators on French national and cross-border rail networks.

Hitachi Rail will equip the Bi-Standard cab signalling technology on eight trains operated by Eurostar.

The company will also develop a new version of the Bi-Standard technology to install on board high-speed trains operated by SNCF in Italy and Switzerland.

The Bi-Standard is a combination of Transmission Voice-Machine (TVM) and European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) technologies.

According to the company, the Bi-Standard platform will allow Eurostar E300 and SNCF high-speed trains to run safely on both the French and cross-border high-speed networks.

In 2007, Hitachi Rail’s Bi-Standard product line was first launched into revenue service in France. In 2009, the company installed ERTMS technology on Thalys trains, which operate on Dutch and Belgian networks.

So far, the firm has deployed around 1,000 Bi-Standard product services on board different types of trains in European countries that include France, England, Belgium, Holland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as South Korea and China in Asia.

At the start of this month, Hitachi Rail secured a €368m order to manufacture 46 new metro trains for the Milan metro in Italy.

With operations in 38 countries across six continents, Hitachi Rail provides rail solutions across rolling stock, signalling, service and maintenance, and digital technology.