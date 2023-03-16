The contract will cover the testing and commissioning of the signalling, train control and video management system. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Rail solutions provider Hitachi Rail has secured an order worth around $200m for the Chennai Metro Rail Project in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the deployment of autonomous digital signalling in Phase 2 of the project.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is financing the contract, which will cover the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the signalling, train control and video management system.

In order to support services operating without a driver, the communication-based train control (CBTC) system integrated with automatic train operation (ATO) will be used in the project.

To continuously calculate optimum speed, the CBTC system will automatically control the traction and braking of the train.

Furthermore, the technology will enable trains to operate at up to 90-second intervals. Using the ATO technology, Phase II trains can depart and run at optimum speeds, as well as brake automatically.

The ATO technology will also be used by the system to operate doors, as well as for passenger information and display systems.

Hitachi Rail deputy CEO Noriharu Amiya said: “As a global leader in transport and technology, Hitachi Rail’s vision is to digitise and optimise every part of the public transport journey.

“By integrating our cutting-edge metro rail technology into Chennai Metro Phase 2 we can help boost capacity and support smoother, more reliable passenger journeys.”

With around 42km underground, Chennai Metro’s Phase 2 will cover 119km of line.