According to Hitachi Rail, the trams encompass the yellow and blue colours that represent the city of Turin. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail, a subsidiary of Hitachi, is set to deliver the first newly manufactured 30 trams for Gruppo Torinese Trasporti (GTT), which will be running in Turin commencing September 11, 2023.

The deal, which was funded by the Ministry of Transport and signed in Q2 2020, calls for the total delivery of 70 trams by 2024.

Each tram features a top speed of 60km/h and a length of 28m, with a capacity of 218 passengers.

According to Hitachi Rail, the contract is set up in order to improve train services in major urban areas, particularly across the city of Turin.

Hitachi Rail COO Luca D’Aquila emphasises how the new tram project is set to revolutionise the passenger experience across the region: “Hitachi Rail’s new trams for the city of Turin represent the evolution of the previous SIRO model, of which hundreds have been built for cities in Italy and abroad.

“The trams incorporate new technologies and high-quality standards for reliability and passenger comfort and are designed to further encourage the use of public transport in cities. We are proud to contribute to Turin’s drive to provide seamless and sustainable travel on its public transport network.”

The trams are equipped with two spaces for individuals with disabilities and allow simple access and good manoeuvrability for wheelchairs, reflecting Hitachi Rail’s dedication to inclusive design.

Furthermore, the new service will provide a larger amount of space compared to earlier models and include air conditioning technology that guarantees a continual exchange of air from the outside, ensuring high safety requirements.

The new fleet has been manufactured at the Hitachi Rail plant in Naples, which employs around 1,700 people.