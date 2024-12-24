Hitachi delivered 17 train sets, a CBTC signalling system, and wireless train telecommunication systems for the project. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail has successfully delivered a comprehensive electrical and mechanical system for Ho Chi Minh City’s inaugural urban railway Line 1 in Vietnam, which commenced operations on 22 December.

Claimed to be the first urban railway in Ho Chi Minh City, the 19.7km line features both underground and elevated sections, connecting Ben Thanh Station in the city centre to Suoi Tien Terminal Station in the north-east.

This infrastructure project, funded by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aims to alleviate the city’s traffic congestion.

Hitachi’s delivery included 17 train sets totalling 51 cars, an advanced communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling system, and a telecommunication system with a wireless train radio system.

It also provided power supply, platform screen doors, an automatic fare collection system, overhead wiring, track construction, and rail yard facilities.

Recently, Hitachi Rail implemented digital signalling and telecommunications systems for Türkiye’s high-speed rail network. The enhancements, covering key routes between Ankara-Istanbul and Ankara-Sivas, aim to improve rail connectivity and capacity across the country.

Hitachi Rail’s signalling and telecommunications are set to improve both the capacity and maximum speed of the Ankara-Istanbul high-speed line, which was completed in 2014.

Last month, Hitachi Rail won contracts to deploy European Train Control System (ETCS) digital signalling on two railway lines in Thailand.

The agreements were signed with South Korean company LS Electric, responsible for the signalling and telecommunications work on these lines.

The projects are integral to Thailand’s double-track development programme, which seeks to boost intercity connections by safely increasing line speeds.