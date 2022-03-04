Hill International wins contract to support Athens Metro Projects

With an investment of $1.65bn (€1.5bn), section A of Line 4 project is expected to be completed in 96 months. Credit: Adrian Dascal on Unsplash.

Hill International has secured a contract from Attiko Metro to deliver technical assistance consultancy services for current and upcoming metro and tramway projects in Attica Region in Greece.

Hill will execute this contract as part of an international consortium.

It will offer consultancy services for the design, construction, and commissioning of the Athens Metro Line 4.

Section A: Alsos Veikou – Goudi of Line 4 will stretch 12.8 km, consisting of a tunnel that will link Line 4 with Lines 2 and 3.

An access tunnel will also be established that will connect to the train stabling and maintenance yard at Katehaki.

The project covers the construction of 15 underground stations and nine intermediate and/or terminal shafts.

With an investment of $1.65bn (€1.5bn), section A of the Line 4 project is expected to be completed in 96 months.

Additionally, Hill Consortium will be involved in the ongoing Athens Metro Line 3 extension, section Haidari – Piraeus.

Construction work related to this project is progressing, encompassing a 7.6km-long tunnel, six new stations, and seven ventilation intershafts.

After completion, the combined ridership for the Metro network is projected to jump by 132,000 commuters per day.

This line will also cover the distance from Piraeus Port to Athens International Airport in 55 minutes.

The entire Line 3 Extension is anticipated to be commissioned in summer this year, with a cost of over $803.85m (€730m).

Hill said in a statement: “The Hill Consortium will participate in every activity (design, tendering, construction, testing, and commissioning) required in the framework of the technical scope of Attiko Metro projects under construction and new projects to verify their successful completion.”

Furthermore, the Hill team will deliver specialised technical technologies, information, and optimisation recommendations support for addressing design issues, and overseeing management.

Last month, Attiko Metro obtained $663m (€580m) from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to fund the construction of Athens Metro New Line 4.