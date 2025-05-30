Helrom provides rail freight services for truck semitrailers connecting Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Italy via its HELROM Trailer Rail service. Credit: HELROM/Photo: Julia Reisinger.

Helrom, a German rail freight transportation and technology company, has finalised a €32.9m ($44.3m) green loan facility with Societe Generale and DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing to support its growth and market development.

The financing, provided on a 50/50 basis by Deutsche Leasing Finance and Societe Generale, reinforces Helrom’s role in decarbonising rail freight supply chains.

This deal follows a similar €34.5m ($46.4m) loan agreement in June 2023, also split equally between Deutsche Leasing Finance and Societe Generale, with identical structuring and terms.

The new funding will enable Helrom to acquire approximately 120 trailer wagons, expanding its transportation capacity.

Furthermore, this investment aligns with the company’s goal of achieving net-zero transportation and advancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing transportation and logistics head Gerald Wiencke said: “By providing this tailored financing solution in partnership with Deutsche Leasing Finance and Societe Generale, we are continuing our successful collaboration with Helrom and supporting them in pursuing their next phase of growth.

“This transaction reflects our strategic objective of enabling the transition to low-emission logistics, and we are pleased to assist companies like Helrom in decarbonising supply chains through structured, long-term financing solutions.”

Secured under favourable terms in a challenging market, the seven-year asset-based finance facility serves as a platform for Helrom’s future financing initiatives. The loan adheres to the Loan Market Association’s standards and “Green Loan Principles”.

Helrom CFO Dr Matthias Herrmann said: “We are delighted to have agreed another debt financing with our two great financing partners Societe Generale and DAL.

“We are particularly proud that we were able to present this loan as first green loan for Helrom. This loan will finance our Helrom trailer wagons for the next six trains.”

Helrom operates rail freight connections for truck semitrailers between Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Italy through its HELROM Trailer Rail service, contributing to CO 2 -neutral freight transport.

