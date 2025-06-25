The project is currently finalising environmental documentation and preliminary engineering with plans to move to the construction phase in the early 2030s. Credit: HDR.

HDR has been chosen by the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to deliver engineering and design services for a 54-mile (86.9km) rail segment of California’s high-speed rail project between Palmdale and Victorville.

Under the terms of a five-year contract, HDR’s responsibilities will span a broad spectrum of engineering disciplines, including rail and bridge design, systems and station integration, and the planning of operations and maintenance facilities.

Additionally, HDR will provide support for right-of-way coordination, environmental services, stakeholder engagement, risk management, procurement, and contract administration.

HDR project manager Girair Kotchian said: “The High Desert Corridor will improve connectivity and accessibility for millions of travellers, generate billions in economic activity, and open new opportunities for the whole region. It’s a privilege to be involved with such a momentous project for Southern California.”

The new rail service between Palmdale and Victorville is expected to operate at speeds of up to 180 miles per hour (289.6km/h).

It will offer a fast link from the Antelope Valley’s multimodal transportation hub in Los Angeles County to the planned Brightline West station in San Bernardino County.

The broader vision for the network includes connections to Northern California, Las Vegas, and additional destinations, reshaping access to housing, employment, and cultural sites.

The project is currently finalising environmental documentation and preliminary engineering with plans to move to the construction phase in the early 2030s.

In the 2024 Economic Impact Analysis Report announced in January, it was revealed that the California high-speed rail project has produced £21.8bn in economic activity following an investment of £13bn by the California High-Speed Rail Authority from July 2006 to June 2024.

